TikTok is suing the Trump Administration

TikTok has announced that they have filed a complaint in the federal court in the USA against the Trump Administration.

The news comes after President Trump signed an Executive Order against the company, which TikTok alleges deprived it of due process.

Further, as we note in our complaint, not only does the Executive Order ignore due process, it also authorizes the prohibition of activities that have not been found to be “an unusual and extraordinary threat,” as required by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), under which the Administration is purportedly acting:

“By banning TikTok with no notice or opportunity to be heard (whether before or after the fact), the executive order violates the due process protections of the Fifth Amendment.

“The order is ultra vires because it is not based on a bona fide national emergency and authorizes the prohibition of activities that have not been found to pose ‘an unusual and extraordinary threat.'”

You can find out more details about the company’s lawsuit against the Trump administration over at their website at the link below.

Source TikTok, Techmeme

