Tiger LCD handheld games relaunched by Hasbro from $15

If you fancy a little retro arcade game fun you might be interested to know that Hasbro has relaunched its Tiger Electronics LCD handheld games, announcing the new versions of the iconic handheld will be available later this year priced at $14.99 each. Available games at launch will be The Little Mermaid, Transformers: Generation 2, X-Men Project X, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 all of which are now available to preorder from Gamestop.

Source : Verge

