OWC Thunderbolt Hub supports Apple M1 Macbooks

The previously unveiled OWC Thunderbolt Hub is expected to start shipping in a few weeks time during early December and is fully compatible with the latest M1 processor equipped Apple MacBook systems as well as Windows PC systems. Priced at $149 the OWC Thunderbolt Hub offers four Thunderbolt ports, plus one USB port and is available for new M1 Macs and all Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs once upgraded to the new Apple MacOS 11 “Big Sur” explains OQC.

“You can connect and charge any device with a USB-C or USB-A connector. Support up to two 4K displays or a single 5K/6K/8K display. Add high-performance storage, including NVMe solutions, and generally make your workflow work for you by adding A/V mixers, phone or tablet, even desktop accessories like a keyboard or mouse—all through a single Thunderbolt port. Accessories with past, present, or future USB or Thunderbolt interfaces connect to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub.”

Features of the OWC Thunderbolt Hub include :

– The Thunderbolt hubbing technology you’ve always wanted: Made possible for the first time by OWC, you have four fully functional Thunderbolt ports for your computer. All Thunderbolt ports are backwards compatible for USB too.

– Plug everything in: Same device compatibility and performance, whether plugged into the hub or directly into your machine.

– Manage more devices: Connect storage, two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, multiple accessories you name it, you can use it.

– Revolutionary development: New multi-port accessory architecture reinvents the daisy chain and allows more bus-powered devices.

– Adjustable LED: Customize illumination for your unique work setting.

– Built-in security: Kensington Nano Security Slot for anti-theft cabling.

– OWC ClingOn ready: secure your Thunderbolt (USB-C) connections to prevent work session interruption and possible data loss from cable strain and accidental disconnect inactive, heavy traffic flow workspaces.

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub is compatible with Apple M1 Mac, Apple “Intel” Mac with Thunderbolt 3, or any Thunderbolt 4 PC and is now available to preorder.

Source : OWC : TPU

