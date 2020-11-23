Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



OWC Thunderbolt Hub supports Apple M1 Macbooks

By

The previously unveiled OWC Thunderbolt Hub is expected to start shipping in a few weeks time during early December and is fully compatible with the latest M1 processor equipped Apple MacBook systems as well as Windows PC systems. Priced at $149 the OWC Thunderbolt Hub offers four Thunderbolt ports, plus one USB port and is available for new M1 Macs and all Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs once upgraded to the new Apple MacOS 11 “Big Sur” explains OQC.

“You can connect and charge any device with a USB-C or USB-A connector. Support up to two 4K displays or a single 5K/6K/8K display. Add high-performance storage, including NVMe solutions, and generally make your workflow work for you by adding A/V mixers, phone or tablet, even desktop accessories like a keyboard or mouse—all through a single Thunderbolt port. Accessories with past, present, or future USB or Thunderbolt interfaces connect to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub.”

Features of the OWC Thunderbolt Hub include :

– The Thunderbolt hubbing technology you’ve always wanted: Made possible for the first time by OWC, you have four fully functional Thunderbolt ports for your computer. All Thunderbolt ports are backwards compatible for USB too.
– Plug everything in: Same device compatibility and performance, whether plugged into the hub or directly into your machine.
– Manage more devices: Connect storage, two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, multiple accessories you name it, you can use it.
– Revolutionary development: New multi-port accessory architecture reinvents the daisy chain and allows more bus-powered devices.
– Adjustable LED: Customize illumination for your unique work setting.
– Built-in security: Kensington Nano Security Slot for anti-theft cabling.
– OWC ClingOn ready: secure your Thunderbolt (USB-C) connections to prevent work session interruption and possible data loss from cable strain and accidental disconnect inactive, heavy traffic flow workspaces.

OWC Thunderbolt 4 Hub

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub is compatible with Apple M1 Mac, Apple “Intel” Mac with Thunderbolt 3, or any Thunderbolt 4 PC and is now available to preorder.

Source : OWC : TPU

Filed Under: Hardware, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.