Apple Studio Display Starts at £1499 with Thunderbolt 5

Apple’s latest announcement introduces the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR, two displays designed to cater to a broad range of users, from casual creatives to professionals with demanding workflows. The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display, offering over 14 million pixels, 600 nits of brightness, and support for the P3 wide color gamut, making it well-suited for tasks like photo editing and video streaming. Meanwhile, the Studio Display XDR takes performance further with mini-LED backlight technology, delivering a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and up to 2000 nits of HDR brightness, ideal for professionals in fields like HDR video editing and 3D rendering. Both models also include features like Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and a 12MP Center Stage camera, making sure they integrate seamlessly into modern workflows.

In this preview, you’ll find a breakdown of the key features that set these displays apart and how they align with different use cases. Learn how the nano-texture glass option can minimize glare in challenging lighting conditions or explore the benefits of Spatial Audio support for immersive media experiences. Additionally, discover the ergonomic stand configurations and connectivity options designed to enhance productivity, whether you’re setting up a home office or a professional studio. With pre-orders starting on March 4, 2026, this guide will help you determine which display best fits your needs.

Apple Studio Displays Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Apple introduced two new displays, the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR, designed for casual users and professionals, offering advanced visual, audio, and connectivity features.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display, 600 nits brightness, P3 wide color gamut, a 12MP Center Stage camera, Spatial Audio and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, starting at £1499.

The Studio Display XDR is tailored for professionals, featuring mini-LED backlight technology, 2,000 local dimming zones, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 2000 nits HDR brightness, and a 120Hz Adaptive Sync refresh rate, starting at £2999.

Both displays offer ergonomic stand options, nano-texture glass for glare reduction, and seamless integration with Apple peripherals like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad.

Pre-orders begin on March 4, 2026, with availability starting March 11, 2026, and education discounts available for both models.

Apple has introduced two state-of-the-art displays, the Studio Display and the Studio Display XDR, designed to elevate the Mac experience for a wide spectrum of users. These displays cater to both casual users and professionals, offering advanced visual, audio, and connectivity technologies. While the Studio Display provides a versatile solution for everyday and creative tasks, the Studio Display XDR is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of professional workflows, setting a new standard for Mac displays.

Studio Display: A High-Performance Display for Everyday and Creative Use

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with over 14 million pixels, delivering exceptional clarity and detail. With 600 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide color gamut, it ensures vibrant and accurate color reproduction, making it ideal for tasks such as photo editing, video streaming and general productivity. For users working in environments with challenging lighting, the optional nano-texture glass minimizes glare, enhancing visibility and reducing eye strain.

A standout feature of the Studio Display is its 12MP Center Stage camera, which uses intelligent framing to keep you centered during video calls, even as you move. The Desk View feature further enhances virtual meetings by allowing seamless sharing of physical documents or objects, making it a valuable tool for remote collaboration.

The audio system is equally impressive, featuring a studio-quality three-microphone array for clear voice capture and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support. Whether you’re hosting a virtual meeting or enjoying immersive media playback, the audio quality is designed to deliver a premium experience.

Connectivity options are robust, with Thunderbolt 5 allowing high-speed data transfer and the ability to daisy-chain up to four displays. Additionally, two USB-C ports provide flexibility for connecting peripherals or charging devices, with up to 96W of power delivery. To ensure ergonomic comfort, the display offers multiple stand options, including tilt-adjustable, tilt-and-height adjustable, and VESA mount configurations. Starting at £1499 (£1409 for education), the Studio Display is a compelling choice for both everyday users and creatives seeking a high-quality display.

Studio Display XDR: Advanced Performance for Professionals

The Studio Display XDR is designed for professionals in fields such as HDR video editing, 3D rendering, and graphic design, offering unparalleled performance and precision. While it shares the same 27-inch 5K Retina resolution as the Studio Display, it incorporates mini-LED backlight technology, allowing over 2,000 local dimming zones and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. This advanced technology delivers exceptional depth and detail, making sure accurate representation of both SDR and HDR content.

The display supports brightness levels of up to 1000 nits for SDR and peaks at 2000 nits for HDR, making it capable of handling even the most demanding visual content. Its wide color gamut supports both P3 and Adobe RGB, making sure precise color accuracy for color-critical workflows. Additionally, the 120Hz Adaptive Sync refresh rate ensures smooth motion and dynamic frame rate adjustments, reducing screen tearing and stuttering during high-performance tasks.

Like the Studio Display, the XDR model includes a 12MP Center Stage camera, a studio-quality microphone array, and a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio. Connectivity options remain consistent, with Thunderbolt 5 and USB-C ports providing the speed and flexibility required for professional setups. Optional nano-texture glass and multiple stand configurations are also available to suit various work environments. Starting at £2999 (£2909 for education), the Studio Display XDR is a premium choice for professionals who demand top-tier performance and precision.

Shared Features and Integration Across Both Displays

Both the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR are designed to seamlessly integrate into your workspace, offering features that enhance usability and productivity:

Compatibility with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse , available in black or white to complement your setup.

, available in black or white to complement your setup. Optional AppleCare+ for extended coverage and technical support.

for extended coverage and technical support. Multiple stand options, including tilt-adjustable, tilt-and-height adjustable, and VESA mount configurations for ergonomic comfort.

These shared features ensure that both displays provide a cohesive and user-friendly experience, whether you’re a casual user or a professional.

Availability and Pricing

Pre-orders for both displays begin on March 4, 2026, with availability starting March 11, 2026. The Studio Display is priced at £1499 (£1409 for education), while the Studio Display XDR is available for £2999 (£2909 for education). Whether you’re seeking a versatile display for everyday use or a high-performance solution for professional workflows, Apple’s latest Studio Display lineup offers options tailored to meet your needs.

Source: Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.