Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Dock with Thunderbolt Share

Kensington has introduced the SD5768T Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station, featuring the innovative Thunderbolt Share technology. This docking station is carefully designed to cater to the needs of professionals, creators, and gamers, aiming to significantly boost productivity and efficiency through its advanced multi-PC configuration capabilities. By allowing seamless integration and connectivity, the SD5768T stands out as a versatile tool in modern computing environments.

Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station

Compatibility and Usage

The SD5768T is engineered to be compatible with both Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 Windows laptops and desktops, supporting systems running Windows 10 or later. This compatibility ensures that users can connect two PCs simultaneously, facilitating seamless peripheral sharing. Such a feature is particularly beneficial in environments where multiple systems need to work in tandem, such as professional studios or collaborative workspaces. The ability to connect multiple devices without compromising on performance makes this docking station an ideal choice for those who require robust and reliable connectivity solutions.

Key Features

The SD5768T offers a range of features designed to meet the demands of users requiring high-resolution outputs and efficient data handling. It supports either a single 8K display at 60 Hz or dual 4K displays at 60 Hz, making it suitable for video editing, graphic design, or gaming. The docking station provides up to 100 W of dynamic power delivery, making sure that connected devices remain charged and ready for use. With data transfer speeds reaching up to 40 Gbps, users can expect swift file transfers and efficient data management, enhancing overall productivity.

The SD5768T features a comprehensive 13-in-1 design, accommodating diverse connectivity needs with a variety of ports:

Thunderbolt 4 Ports

USB-A and USB-C Ports

HDMI Port

Ethernet Port

SD Card Reader

Audio Jack

These ports provide users with the flexibility to connect a wide range of peripherals, enhancing the docking station’s utility in various professional and creative settings.

Design and Security

Kensington’s docking station is designed with both functionality and aesthetics in mind. It offers a zero-footprint mounting option, allowing users to save valuable desk space by attaching the dock behind a monitor or under a desk. This feature is particularly useful in environments where space is at a premium. For added security, the SD5768T includes security cable lock slots, protecting against theft in shared or public environments. This ensures that users can confidently use the docking station in various settings without worrying about security risks.

Pricing and Availability

The SD5768T is readily available in North America through various retailers, including Amazon. Kensington provides a three-year limited warranty, offering users peace of mind and assurance of quality. Additionally, professional support is available to help users maximize the docking station’s potential, making sure that they can fully use its capabilities in their computing environments.

This docking station is specifically targeted at professionals, creators, and gamers who are seeking to enhance their productivity and efficiency. Whether for complex creative projects, demanding professional tasks, or immersive gaming experiences, the SD5768T delivers the necessary connectivity and performance. Its ability to support high-resolution displays and provide robust power delivery makes it an attractive option for those who require reliable and versatile computing solutions.

In essence, Kensington’s SD5768T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station with Thunderbolt Share offers a robust solution for those needing high performance and versatility in their computing environments. By providing a comprehensive set of features and capabilities, it stands as a valuable tool for enhancing productivity and efficiency in various professional and creative settings.

