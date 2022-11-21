Coarsair TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock $340



Corsair has this week unveiled a new addition to its range of computer docking stations in the form of the new TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock and TBT100 DP. The TBT200 is capable of providing up to 96 W of host power delivery and provides the same bandwidth as its predecessor 40 Gbps. Together with the ability to connect simultaneously to 3 Thunderbolt devices and offers HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, 3.5 mm audio, USB Type- C and four Thunderbolt 4 ports.

While the TBT100 DP dock features 40 Gbps bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 and a plethora of connectivity options including Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II SD card reader, 2x USB Type-C SuperSpeed 10Gbps ports, and up to 85 W of power delivery, for a comprehensive array of ports to connect to your laptop or PC via Thunderbolt 3. Both TBT200 and TBT100 DP are supplied with a two-year warranty.

“In addition to its four Thunderbolt 4 ports, making it easy to connect all your Thunderbolt devices at once, TBT200 also offers a massive array of ports to connect almost any legacy or peripheral device. 3x USB Type-A Ports (up to 10 Gbps combined bandwidth), 1x USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm audio combo jack, 2.5Gb ethernet and a UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader can handle even the most demanding creative armada of devices.”

Thunderbolt 4 Dock

“Also launching today is the updated TBT100 DP Thunderbolt 3 Dock. Retaining the celebrated form factor, design, and functionality of the TBT100, the TBT100 DP adds two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, each capable of driving a 4K60 display. The TBT100 DP also boasts 40 Gbps bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 and a plethora of connectivity options including Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II SD card reader, 2x USB Type-C SuperSpeed 10Gbps ports, and up to 85 W of power delivery, for a comprehensive array of ports to connect to your laptop or PC via Thunderbolt 3.”

Source : Corsair





