Those Who Remain game launches on PS4 May 15th

Ricardo Cesteiro Co-Founder and Producer air game studio Camel 101 has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to confirm that the highly anticipated Those Who Remain game will be launching on the PlayStation 4 on May 15th as a Deluxe Edition.

“Today, I bring much exciting news! as it is with great excitement that I can finally share with you all that the game will release on May 15 — what’s more, I can also reveal that there will be a retail-exclusive Deluxe Edition that will include a digital download of the beautifully illustrated comic prequel story, ‘Those Who Remain: Lights Out.’

“As the lights go out, the embers of darkness are stoked in the sleepy town of Dormont. Whispers of disappearances carry through the town as a burgeoning, uneasy and irrational fear begins to spread and darkness comes to be an unwelcome reflection to Those Who Remain. Some mistakes should never happen, not when your life is complete – and yet they do. Edward had the good life, a beautiful wife and the perfect little girl, yet finds himself several whiskeys down and driving through the night of Dormont to end his secret affair – in a bid to fix his mistakes. “

“As Edward pulls into the Golden Oak Motel, he is unaware just how much this night will change his life… The horrors and darkness that thrive in the corner of every eye are torn loose… Those Who Remain places you in an up-close, psychological horror story set in the sleepy town of Dormont – a town in a spiralling split from the fabric of reality, warped by darkness and the deeds of the Citizens who reside. Confront the uncomfortable horrors reflected by the darkness and survive the night of Dormont as Edward is confronted with a test of his sanity, morality and the shadows of evil that lurks below.”

Those Who Remain w ill also be available on PC via Steam.

Source : PlayStation Blog

