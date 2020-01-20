This Week On Xbox features Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and more

As expected this week Major Nelson has released another This Week On Xbox episode bringing you all the latest news and latest releases on the Xbox platform. This week’s episode for the week commencing January 17th, 2020 was published over the weekend and provides a look at tips for Frostpunk, a new trailer for DOOM Eternal, great in-game events, and more.

Sci-Fi Twin-Stick Shooter Hovership Havoc is Available Now on Xbox One – As developer and designer,I started working on Hovership Havoc almost four years ago. It was originally just a mini-game in a much larger project I was working on at the time. I decided to scale things down and focus on one of my mini-games which was a top-down space shooter.

Discover the Dark Heart of Skyrim in The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, Coming June 2 to Xbox – For the first time since The Elder Scrolls Online’s launch, Tamriel’s adventurers will be able explore the snow-covered lands of Skyrim once again with the announcement of an all-new chapter, The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor. This new chapter, coming to Xbox One on June 2.

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

