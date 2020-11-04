This is the new VW Golf R

Volkswagen has announced their new VW Golf R and the car comes with 315 horsepower and 310 pound feet of torque, the HP is up 27 on the previous model.

The new Volkswagen Golf R comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.7 seconds and it features a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

Like all eighth-generation Golf vehicles, the R is a five-door model. And in the US, a sunroof is now standard for the Golf R. The distinctive features of the R-model’s side design include 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels paired with summer performance tires, exclusive side skirts, matte chrome exterior mirror caps that project the R logo onto the road when the doors are opened and closed, and a 0.8-inch lower stance than the standard production model. Blue brake calipers, adorned with an R logo on the front, peek through the 19-inch wheels.

Another unique design element for the Golf R is the rear bumper, which now incorporates a newly designed high-gloss black diffuser. It is framed at the sides by elegant, chrome-plated twin tailpipes for the standard sport exhaust system. A roof spoiler ensures the necessary level of downforce for the rear axle.

You can find out more details about the new Golf R over at Volkswagen at the link below, it will launch in the US in 2021.

Source Volkswagen

