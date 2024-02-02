This is the new Lancia Ypsilon EV

Lancia has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Lancia Ypsilon and the car comes with an interesting design and it features the latest technology, the full details about the car are not available yet, those will be available later this month.

The Lancia Ypsilon is defined by the iconic rear LED lights, a clear homage to the brand’s radical spirit and the legendary Lancia Stratos, an icon in the rally world. These lights frame the new Lancia logo, inspired by a font reminiscent of Italy’s fashion excellence, closely linked to our brand’s legacy. A novel design feature is the addition of the letter ‘Y’, horizontally integrated within the lights’ circles.

Lancia’s future is built on intuitive and effortless technology to provide a constant sense of well-being on board. The innovative S.A.L.A. (Sound Air Light Augmentation) infotainment is a cornerstone of Lancia technology, a key element in achieving superior comfort and an immersive, comprehensive onboard experience. S.A.L.A. is a fully customizable system based on widgets, equipped with two standard HD screens and a centralized control panel for audio, climate, and lighting. It enables you to tailor the car’s atmosphere effortlessly, either with a simple gesture or your voice.

You can find out more details about the new Lancia Ypsilon EV over at the Lancia website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car and it performance and range figures and more.

