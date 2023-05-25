This is the new Aston Martin DB12

The new Aston Martin Db12 was made official yesterday, Aton Martin calls tier new supercar ‘The world’s first Super Tourer” and the car is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 Twin-Turbo that produces 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 7800 Nm of torque.

The car has a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.5 seconds and it comes with a top speed of 202 miles per hour, it features a new suspension system with intelligent adaptive dampers and an Electronic Rear Differential.

Unapologetic and unambiguous, DB12 makes an emphatic statement. One that exudes the confidence of a car endowed with a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds, a 202mph top speed and best-in-class potency from its 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine. This exceptional hand-built engine, tuned by Aston Martin engineers to deliver class-leading 680PS/671bhp at 6000rpm and 800Nm/590lb ft between 2750-6000rpm; an increase of 34% compared with the outgoing DB11.

These higher outputs have been achieved through modified cam profiles, optimised compression ratios, larger diameter turbochargers, and increased cooling. To manage increased thermal demands the cooling system has been completely redesigned, with an additional two auxiliary coolers added to the existing central main radiator. To ensure desired engine intake air temperatures are achieved in all conditions, an additional low temperature radiator has been fitted to the charge cooler water circuit.

In addition, the auxiliary outboard engine oil cooler now has over double the face area of its predecessor in order to manage the demands on the lubrication circuit. Cooling has been optimised further by improving thermal airflow, a 56% increase in open apertures allowing more cold air to flow into the radiators, while centrally mounted bonnet vents placed above the twin turbos allow hot air to escape.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin DB12 over at Aston Martin at the link below, the first deliveries of the new Aston martin DB12 will start in Q3 of 2023.

Source Aston Martin



