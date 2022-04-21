This is the new 2023 BMW 7 Series

BMW has unveiled its latest luxury sedan, the new 2023 BMW 7 Series and there will be a number of models in the range.

There are a number of six and eight-cylinder engines with 48V mild hybrid technology and a new all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60 model.

The 2023 BMW 740i is powered by a thoroughly upgraded version of the iconic B58 3-liter TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine. Now dubbed B58TU2, the new Miller cycle six-cylinder features redesigned intake ports and combustion chambers, electronically controlled VANOS variable camshaft timing, and 48-volt mild hybrid technology. All of this adds up to a typical BMW outcome: more power, lower emissions.

The 760i xDrive combines the relentless power of the 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 with BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. The new V8 borrows technology from BMW Motorsport, and features a new exhaust manifold, external oil cooling, and further developed turbocharging. The V8, too, gains 48V mild hybrid technology, and with the electric motor integrated into the new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission delivers the twin benefits of optimized response and power delivery under acceleration, and greater efficiency thanks to adaptive recuperation.

And for the very first time in its history, the 7 Series is now available fully electric. Featuring two highly efficient current-excited electric motors with a combined output of 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of instantaneous torque, the i7 xDrive60 will sprint from 0-60 in about 4.5 seconds while returning an estimated range of up to 300 zero-emission miles in utter silence and profound luxury (estimated range of up to 300 miles according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards).

Pricing for the new 2023 BMW 7 Series will start at $93,300 and the BMW i7 xDrive60 starts at $119,300, you can find out more details about the link below.

Source BMW

