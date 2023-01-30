TheTouch Locket shares your heartbeat

If you are looking for a gift for your partner or loved one you may be interested in TheTouch Locket. Recently launched the new smart locket is available in three versions stainless steel with crystal glass priced at $199 in SkySilver or JetBlack colors. a 14K Gold Plated locket with crystal glass, starting at $299 and a more expensive 18K Solid Gold with sapphire crystal, priced from $1,290. Check out the video below to learn more about the TheTouch Locket which offers a connection to people wherever they may be. The first edition of TheTouch Lockets is limited to just 100 units and will be available to order from February 1st, 2023.

“TheTouch Locket is great for people in dangerous professions such as Military, EMS, Police and etc., as well for anyone for whom their loved one’s heartbeat is very special. The Locket has a physical feedback motor which allows you to feel the heartbeat, as well as a LED indicator in the shape of an imperfect heart, on which you can see the heartbeat. “

TheTouch Locket

“TheTouch Locket is the next step in evolution of the belief that there is nothing more precious than the heartbeat of a loved one. TheTouch Locket lets you see and feel, as well as save forever the heartbeat of your partner, family member, or even your pet. The Locket has a physical feedback motor which allows you to feel the heartbeat, as well as a LED indicator in the shape of an imperfect heart, on which you can see the heartbeat. You can record your own heartbeat and upload it into TheTouch Locket, and gift it to your loved one. Or you can send your heartbeat, which then they can upload to their Locket. The heartbeat is recorded using a smartphone and Feel application. To record a heartbeat, place a finger on the phone’s camera and slightly cover the flashlight. “

“You can record your own heartbeat and upload it into TheTouch Locket, and gift it to your loved one. Or you can send your heartbeat, which then they can upload to their Locket. To make sure TheTouch Locket is timeless smart jewelry, it features a replaceable battery. This means that, with a battery change after about 6 years, it can serve you throughout life, and even be passed through generations.”

Source : TTL





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals