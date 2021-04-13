Geeky Gadgets

These LG smartphones will get Android 12 or Android 13 updates

By

LG Android updates

LG recently announced that they were leaving the smartphone business, although will continue to support existing devices. Now we have details on which LG smartphones will get the Android 12 and Android 13 updates.

The company has listed a number of handsets on its website in various countries, the first table below shows which devices are expected to get Android 12.

Phone Android 12 Android 13
LG Wing Yes Yes
LG Velvet Yes Yes
LG Velvet LTE Yes Yes
LG V50s Yes No
LG V50 Yes No
LG G8 Yes No
LG Q31 Yes No
LG Q52 Yes No
LG Q92 Yes No

The next table below shows which of the LG smartphones that will receive the Android 13 software update:

Phone Rollout Status
LG Velvet 5G Yes Yes
LG G8X Yes Yes
LG Velvet LTE Yes Yes
LG G8S Yes No
LG Wing Yes No
LG K52 Yes No
LG K42 Yes No

When LG announced it was exiting the smartphone business, it also revealed that it support its latest smartphones fro the next three years.

Source XDA

