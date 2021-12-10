Thermaltake White TOUGHRAM XG RGB DDR4 memory now available

Thermaltake has introduced its new TOUGHRAM XG RGB DDR4 memory making it available in 3600 MHz, 4000 MHz, 4400 MHz and 4600 MHz and capacities up to 16 GB (8 GB x2), 32 GB (16 GB x2) and 64 GB (32 GB x2). Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Thermaltake White TOUGHRAM XG RGB DDR4 memory

“Now users can match up the same white-colored chassis and cooling components to create their own style and to form the ideal PC build, especially for those who are seeking an all-white theme, the White TOUGHRAM XG RGB DDR4 series can help you to achieve a more comprehensive all-white setup.

Being compatible with the latest AMD and Intel motherboards, the White TOUGHRAM XG RGB series has been through rigorous tests to select tightly-screened ICs, designed with a ten-layer PCB, constructed with 10μ gold fingers and 2oz copper inner layers to ensure high and stable performance.

The White TOUGHRAM XG RGB series also carries an exclusive style from its appearance thanks to its special design, there are 2 different colors, detailing an aluminum trim with a chrome stripe in the middle which makes the TOUGHRAM XG RGB series stand out from your everyday RAM modules.”

“Featuring 16 high-lumen addressable LEDs, the White TOUGHRAM XG RGB series is equipped with a unique X-shape light bar that can control 8 lighting zones. This aims at delivering a more vivid and customized lighting experience, and it’s supported by TT RGB PLUS and NeonMaker Light Editing Software, at the same time it can be synchronized with other compatible software such as TT AI Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and motherboard RGB software, to let users create their very own lighting show.”

Source : Thermaltake

