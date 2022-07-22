Goodram IRDM PRO DDR4 memory in Crimson White

Goodram Crimson White Series of DRAM DDR4 memory modules featuring a frequency of 3600 MHz with timings 18-22-22 and a voltage of 1.35 V. The new white memory is available in single capacity modules offering eight and 16 GB as well as Dual Channel 16 and 32 GB sets.

White DDR4 memory module

“IRDM PRO DDR4 Crimson White memory modules are dedicated to gamers, enthusiasts and users expecting speed and reliability. The memory modules are based on the 8-layer white PCB and selected Samsung D-Die memory chips. All of it is enclosed in stylish, heat-dissipating heatsinks available in the new Crimson White colour with a distinctive red IRDM logo.”

“We are convinced that our new modules will appeal to many players and will be the perfect complement to the white PC sets that continue to grow in popularity. It is worth paying attention not only to the attractive design of Crimson White memory modules, but also to high-quality components such as the Samsung brand memory chips used here,” says Wiesław Wilk, president of Wilk Elektronik SA, owner of the IRDM brand.”

“IRDM PRO modules are equipped with low-profile, improved heat sinks, dissipating heat and ensuring stable operation of the computer. CRIMSON WHITE modules are the unique color version, combining white heatsink with crimson red details, on the PCB in the white color. The minimalist design is especially suitable for computers, new trends in custom built PCs.”

Source : Goodram

