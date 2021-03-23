The Witcher Season 2 casting confirmed by Netflix

If like me you are looking forward to The Witcher’s Season 2 to premiere on Netflix, you be pleased to know that casting is now complete for the characters in the second season of The Witcher. Netflix has published details to its official Twitter account this week listing the latest cast additions to the TV series in the form of seven new characters.

Unfortunately no details on when The Witcher’s Season 2 will premiere on Netflix have been released as yet, although it is expected in 2021, but as soon small information comes to light or is officially announced we will keep you up to speed as always.

Actors cast for roles in The Witcher’s Season 2 include :

– Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke

– Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart

– Liz Carr as Fenn

– Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

– Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian

– Simon Callow as Codringher

– Chris Fulton as Rience

Source : Twitter : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals