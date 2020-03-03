The ultimate Tesla drag race (Video)

We have seen a number of drag race videos featuring various Tesla’s up against a range of cars and now we have a new video that only features Tesla cars.
The latest video from CarWow is drag race between three different Tesla cars, the Tesla Model 3, the Tesla Model X and the Tesla Model X, all of the cars used in the video are the most powerful versions of each model available.
The three versions featured in the video are the Model S Performance, the Model 3 Performance the Model X P100D, the Model X comes with a massive 795 horsepower and 1140 Nm of torque. The Model S comes with 825 horsepower and 1300 Nm and the Model 3 comes with 490 horsepower and 660 NM of torque.
As we can see from the video the Model S Performance was the fastest out of the three cars in the drag race and also the rolling race.
Source & Image Credit: CarWow