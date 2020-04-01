The Outer Worlds Switch launch delayed until June 5th 2020

It has been announced this week that a Nintendo Switch version of Obsidian Entertainment’s Science Fiction role-playing game The Outer Worlds, will be launching a little later than planned and will now be available on June 5th 2020. The game was originally expected to land on the gaming platform during March but has now been pushed back a few months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Outer Worlds game for the Nintendo Switch will be priced at $59.99 for both the digital and physical versions.

“We wanted to share an exciting update that we plan on launching The Outer Worlds for the Nintendo Switch on June 5th, 2020. As we prepare for another arrival of new colonists, we have some very important information for those making this journey, specifically for you colonists who prefer your goods in physical form: The retail version The Outer Worlds comes on a physical cartridge, and it will be accompanied by a day one patch that could be up to 6 GB. This patch will optimize gameplay, provide additional hi-res textures, and include other fixes to provide the employees of Halcyon with the best gameplay experience. Please ensure you have planned accordingly and have available space necessary for the patch.”

Check out the first 15 minutes of The Outer Worlds embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the game and its mechanics.

Source : VG24/7

