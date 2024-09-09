The New iPad Mini Could Be Delayed

Apple enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the release of the iPad Mini 7th generation may have to exercise patience, as recent reports suggest a delay in its launch. Originally expected to hit the market in early 2024, the new iPad Mini is now projected to arrive in late 2024, possibly around October. While this news might dampen the excitement of those looking forward to the latest iteration of the compact tablet, the extra time allows Apple to refine the product and ensure it meets the company’s rigorous standards.

Display Technology: Sticking with the Tried and True

One of the most anticipated features of the upcoming iPad Mini was the potential inclusion of an OLED screen. However, it appears that this advanced display technology will not make its way to the 7th generation model. Instead, Apple is likely to retain the current display technology, saving the OLED upgrade for a future release, possibly in 2026. While this decision may disappoint some users hoping for a significant visual upgrade, it ensures that the iPad Mini remains accessible to a wider audience without a substantial price increase.

The 7th generation iPad Mini will maintain the current display technology

OLED screens are not expected until 2026

Users will continue to experience the existing screen quality for a few more years

Under the Hood: A17 Pro or A18 Pro Chipset

Despite the delay in release, the new iPad Mini is expected to pack a punch when it comes to performance. Rumors suggest that the tablet will feature either the A17 Pro or A18 Pro chip, depending on the timing of its launch. These advanced chipsets promise to enhance the device’s performance and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. It is unlikely that Apple will opt for the older A16 chip, as the company tends to equip its latest devices with the most up-to-date processing power.

The new iPad Mini may feature the A17 Pro or A18 Pro chip

These chipsets will enhance performance and efficiency

It is unlikely that the older A16 chip will be used

Potential Pro Model and ProMotion Display

While the standard iPad Mini 7th generation is expected to retain many of the features found in its predecessor, there is a possibility that Apple may introduce a Pro model. If this comes to fruition, users can expect the inclusion of a ProMotion display, which offers a higher refresh rate for smoother visuals. This upgrade would significantly improve the user experience, particularly for those who enjoy gaming or watching videos on their tablet. The ProMotion technology has already been implemented in other Apple devices, such as the iPad Pro and iPhone 13 Pro, and its potential inclusion in the iPad Mini Pro would be a welcome addition.

Camera Improvements and Repositioning

Another notable change in the upcoming iPad Mini is the potential repositioning of the front camera. In an effort to improve the video calling experience, Apple may move the camera to the horizontal side of the device, aligning it with the landscape orientation. This subtle but significant change would make video calls feel more natural and comfortable, as users would be looking directly at the camera when holding the tablet in a horizontal position. This enhancement demonstrates Apple’s commitment to improving the user experience, even in the smallest details.

The front camera may be repositioned to the horizontal side

This change aims to improve the video calling experience

The new camera position will make video calls more natural and comfortable

Pricing and Storage Options

Despite the improvements and potential introduction of a Pro model, Apple is expected to maintain a competitive pricing strategy for the iPad Mini 7th generation. The starting price is likely to be around $499, which is in line with the current model. Users will have the option to choose from various storage configurations, including 128GB and 512GB, to suit their needs. If a Pro model is released, it is expected to cost approximately $100 more than the standard version, offering additional features and enhanced performance for those willing to invest a bit more.

Manufacturing Improvements and Jelly Scrolling Reduction

In addition to the hardware and design updates, Apple is also working behind the scenes to improve the manufacturing process of the iPad Mini’s display. One of the issues that some users have reported with the current model is the presence of a “jelly scrolling” effect, where one side of the screen appears to scroll slightly faster than the other. To address this concern, Apple is focusing on enhancing the screen quality and consistency during production. This attention to detail demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing users with the best possible experience, even if it means taking more time to perfect the product.

Conclusion:

While the delay in the release of the iPad Mini 7th generation may be disappointing for eager Apple enthusiasts, the anticipated features and improvements suggest that the wait will be worthwhile. From the potential inclusion of a powerful A17 Pro or A18 Pro chipset to the repositioning of the front camera for enhanced video calling, the new iPad Mini promises to deliver a superior user experience. Although the display technology may not see a significant upgrade in this iteration, the possibility of a Pro model with a ProMotion display offers an exciting prospect for those seeking the best possible visuals.

As Apple continues to refine the manufacturing process and address concerns such as the jelly scrolling effect, users can expect a high-quality product that showcases the company’s dedication to excellence. With a range of storage options and competitive pricing, the iPad Mini 7th generation aims to cater to a wide audience, from casual users to professionals seeking a compact and powerful tablet.

In the meantime, those in need of a new tablet can still enjoy the current iPad Mini model, which offers impressive performance and features in a compact form factor. However, for those willing to wait until late 2024, the iPad Mini 7th generation promises to be a worthy upgrade, bringing together the best of Apple’s hardware and software expertise in a sleek and portable package.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



