The End of an Era: Nissan R35 GT-R Production Ends

The Nissan R35 GT-R, a name synonymous with high-performance engineering and innovation, has officially concluded its production run after 18 remarkable years. Launched in 2007, the R35 GT-R quickly became a benchmark in the world of sports cars, captivating enthusiasts with its blend of innovative technology, exhilarating performance, and refined design. Over its lifetime, approximately 48,000 units were produced, each embodying Nissan’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence. The R35 GT-R’s legacy is one of uncompromising performance, technological advancement, and a relentless pursuit of perfection.

Honed Engineering and Unmatched Power

At the heart of the R35 GT-R lies the VR38DETT twin-turbo V6 engine, a masterpiece of engineering hand-assembled by a team of nine master craftsmen known as Takumi. This engine, paired with the ATTESA ET-S all-wheel-drive system and advanced aerodynamics, delivered a driving experience that was as thrilling on the track as it was on the road. The VR38DETT engine initially produced 353kW (480ps) at launch, but through continuous development and refinement, it eventually reached an impressive 419kW (570ps) by 2017.

The R35 GT-R’s performance was not limited to its engine alone. The car featured a sophisticated suspension system, including Bilstein DampTronic shock absorbers, which provided exceptional handling and stability. The Brembo braking system, with its large ventilated discs and high-performance calipers, ensured confident stopping power even under the most demanding conditions.

Over the years, the R35 GT-R evolved with each model year, offering increased power, enhanced control, and luxurious comfort. The interior of the car received updates, including premium leather upholstery, a state-of-the-art infotainment system, and a more refined dashboard layout. These improvements made the R35 GT-R not only a formidable performer but also a comfortable and technologically advanced vehicle for daily driving.

For those seeking the ultimate in performance, Nissan introduced the track-focused NISMO variant. The NISMO R35 GT-R featured a more aggressive aerodynamic package, stiffer suspension tuning, and GT3 racecar-spec turbochargers, which boosted the engine’s output to a staggering 441kW (600ps). This variant became the choice for enthusiasts who demanded the very best in terms of track performance and exclusivity.

Pricing and Availability

The final R35 GT-R to roll off the production line was a Premium edition T-Spec finished in the iconic Midnight Purple paint, destined for a customer in Japan. This special edition served as a fitting tribute to the R35 GT-R’s remarkable journey and its enduring impact on the automotive world.

While the R35 GT-R is no longer available for purchase as a new vehicle, pre-owned models remain highly sought after in the secondary market. The demand for these vehicles is a testament to their enduring appeal and the recognition of their significance in automotive history. Pricing varies depending on the model year, condition, and trim level, with NISMO variants commanding a premium due to their track-focused enhancements and rarity.

A Glimpse into the Future

Although the R35 GT-R has reached the end of its production, Nissan has assured fans that this is not the end of the GT-R nameplate. The company is committed to reimagining the GT-R for a new generation, building on the legacy of the R35 while setting new benchmarks in performance and innovation.

Nissan’s expertise in electric vehicle technology, as demonstrated by the success of the Nissan Leaf, has led to speculation that the next-generation GT-R may incorporate hybrid or fully electric powertrains. This would align with the global shift towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly vehicles, while still delivering the exceptional performance that the GT-R nameplate is known for.

As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, the future of the GT-R remains an exciting prospect. Nissan’s commitment to innovation, coupled with its rich heritage in high-performance vehicles, ensures that the next chapter in the GT-R story will be one of groundbreaking achievements and unparalleled driving experiences.

Specifications

Engine: VR38DETT twin-turbo V6

VR38DETT twin-turbo V6 Power Output: 353kW (480ps) at launch, up to 419kW (570ps) from 2017 onwards

353kW (480ps) at launch, up to 419kW (570ps) from 2017 onwards NISMO Variant Power: 441kW (600ps) with GT3 racecar-spec turbochargers

441kW (600ps) with GT3 racecar-spec turbochargers All-Wheel Drive: ATTESA ET-S system

ATTESA ET-S system Final Model: Premium edition T-Spec in Midnight Purple paint

Premium edition T-Spec in Midnight Purple paint Production Numbers: Approximately 48,000 units

Approximately 48,000 units Notable Achievements: Multiple motorsports victories, Nürburgring lap records, and a Guinness World Record for fastest drift

Other Areas of Interest

For those intrigued by the R35 GT-R’s legacy, exploring its predecessors, such as the R34 GT-R, offers a fascinating look at how the GT-R lineage has evolved over the decades. The R34 GT-R, produced from 1999 to 2002, is highly regarded by enthusiasts for its iconic design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance. Many of the innovations introduced in the R34, such as the RB26DETT engine and the ATTESA E-TS Pro all-wheel-drive system, laid the foundation for the development of the R35.

Additionally, fans of high-performance vehicles may find interest in Nissan’s NISMO division, which continues to develop innovative technologies for both road and track applications. NISMO, short for Nissan Motorsport, has been responsible for some of the most iconic and successful racing vehicles in Nissan’s history. Their expertise in aerodynamics, suspension tuning, and engine development has not only benefited the GT-R but has also influenced the performance of other Nissan models, such as the 370Z and the Juke.

As the automotive world shifts toward electrification, it will also be exciting to see how Nissan integrates advanced technologies into the next-generation GT-R. With the company’s experience in electric vehicle development and its commitment to delivering exceptional performance, the future of the GT-R promises to be an exciting one. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in the GT-R story, the legacy of the R35 serves as a reminder of the incredible achievements made possible through innovation, dedication, and a passion for driving excellence.

