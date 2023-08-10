The Continental John Wick style TV series trailer released

In the shadowy world of John Wick, a new narrative is about to unfold. The much-anticipated trailer for “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” TV series has been unveiled, promising a thrilling journey into the origins of the infamous assassin’s haven. The series is set to stream on Peacock from September 22nd, inviting viewers into the heart of the John Wick universe.

This three-part event is not just another chapter in the John Wick saga, but a deep dive into the backstory of the iconic hotel-for-assassins, The Continental. The series will unravel the mysteries of this clandestine establishment through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, a character who fans will recognize as the future lord of this deadly domain.

The Continental TV series

The narrative transports viewers back to the gritty streets of 1970’s New York City, a time and place far removed from the polished sophistication of The Continental we know from the John Wick films. Young Winston Scott finds himself ensnared in this urban Hell-scape, forced to confront a past he believed he had successfully escaped.

The series promises a thrilling exploration of Winston’s perilous journey through the hotel’s enigmatic underworld. It’s a harrowing quest, fraught with danger and intrigue, as he strives to seize control of the hotel that will one day become his kingdom. The Continental TV series, in this narrative, is more than just a backdrop; it’s a character in its own right, its shadowy corridors and hidden rooms teeming with secrets waiting to be discovered.

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick” has been created to provide viewers with a captivating exploration of a character and a place that have become synonymous with the John Wick universe. As Winston navigates the treacherous waters of his past and the deadly labyrinth of The Continental’s underworld, viewers will be treated to a gripping tale of ambition, survival, and the birth of an empire. This is a journey into the heart of darkness, where the stakes are high, and the rewards are a throne in a world of assassins.

Source: Peacock



