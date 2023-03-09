The Big Door Prize Apple TV+ comedy series premiers March 29

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming comedy series The Big Door Prize starring Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra, Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara, Ally Maki, Crystal R. Fox and Jim Meskimen. The Big Door Prize will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service later this month and will be available to watch from March 29, 2023 onwards.

The storyline revolves around a machine that mysteriously appears in a grocery store in a small town and is able to predict the destinies of those who observe it. Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the first season of The Big Door Prize which will consist of 10 episodes concluding with the season finale on May 17, 2023.

The Big Door Prize

“Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.”

“The series is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. David West Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg serve as executive producers for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon; with Bill Bost and Sarah Walker.”

