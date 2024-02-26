The Best iPhone Video Editing Apps in 2024

In the ever-evolving world of digital content creation, finding the right tools to enhance your video editing prowess is crucial, especially for iPhone users who value quality and efficiency. With a plethora of options available, two apps have risen to prominence in 2024, catering to a spectrum of users from novices to seasoned professionals.

The video below from Primal Video gives us a look at some awesome video edition apps on the iPhone. Let’s delve into the features and capabilities of CapCut and LumaFusion, which stand out as the top choices for video editing on mobile devices.

CapCut: A Versatile Choice for Creatives

CapCut emerges as an exceptional choice, striking the perfect balance between user-friendliness and advanced features. It’s designed to accommodate beginners and intermediate users alike, thanks to its intuitive interface and a comprehensive suite of editing tools. Here’s what makes CapCut an all-rounder in the realm of video editing apps:

Cross-Platform Compatibility: CapCut shines with its versatility across iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows platforms, facilitating project transfers and cloud backups effortlessly.

Rich Library of Effects: Users can access an extensive collection of effects, transitions, animations, and even a built-in library of stock music, graphics, and sound effects. For those concerned about licensing, external services like Storyblocks or Artlist are recommended.

AI-Driven Enhancements: The app is at the forefront of integrating AI capabilities, including color grading, automated captions, voiceovers, and even AI presenters, making video editing smarter and more efficient.

Text-Based Editing Innovation: A novel text-based editing feature allows users to edit videos as easily as they would edit a document, streamlining the editing process.

Templates and Presets: With a plethora of templates and presets, especially tailored for social media content creators, CapCut facilitates creativity and efficiency.

With a plethora of templates and presets, especially tailored for social media content creators, CapCut facilitates creativity and efficiency. Affordable Pricing Model: While the base version of CapCut is free, some pro features require a subscription. However, at $7.99/month or $74.99/year, the premium plan is accessible, and the app clearly delineates premium features to prevent unintended usage.

LumaFusion: Professional-Grade Editing on Your iPhone

For those who seek professional-grade tools and a customizable interface, LumaFusion is the go-to app. It’s tailored for users who demand a higher level of control and functionality in their video editing projects. Here’s what sets LumaFusion apart:

Customizable Interface: Offering a more personalized experience than CapCut, LumaFusion allows for layout adjustments and landscape mode editing, catering to the unique preferences of each user.

Comprehensive Device Compatibility: Available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Android, it supports seamless project transferability across devices.

Advanced Editing Controls: The app provides extensive control over audio, media management, proxy workflows, video settings, and even boasts an integrated multicam studio (available as an in-app purchase).

Enhanced Collaboration Tools: Integration with services like Dropbox, Storyblocks, and Frame.io enhances collaboration and access to stock media.

One-Time Fee: Priced at $29.99, LumaFusion is a cost-effective solution for advanced video editing, with additional costs for specific integrations like Storyblocks.

Both CapCut and LumaFusion offer unique advantages for iPhone users looking to elevate their video editing game in 2024. Whether you prioritize ease of use and AI enhancements or seek professional-grade tools and customization options, these apps cater to a wide range of editing needs. As you explore these top picks, you’ll be pleased to know that creating compelling, high-quality video content on your iPhone has never been easier. Whether you’re a budding content creator or a seasoned professional, these apps provide the features and flexibility to bring your creative visions to life.

Source Primal Video

Image Credit: John Mark Arnold



