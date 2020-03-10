Tesla has built one million cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced a new milestone for the company, they have now made a total of one million cars since they launched.

The news was posted on twitter and the one millionth Tesla vehicle produced is a red tesla Model Y, this can be seen in the tweet below.

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

This is an impressive feat for the company building one million electric vehicles, since the company started back in 2003.

Source Mashable

