TerraMaster unveils new qBittorrent and Transmission BT applications

TerraMaster has this week announced the availability of its new qBittorrent and Transmission BT applications which are now available to download from the TerraMasterApp Store. The two new apps are compatible with the following TerraMaster models below:

F2-220, F4-220, F5-220

F2-420, F4-420, F5-420

F2-221, F4-221, F5-221

F2-421, F4-421, F5-421

F2-422, F4-422, F5-422

TerraMaster qBittorrent key features :

– No ads

– Well-integrated and extensible Search Engine

– Simultaneous search in multiple Torrent search sites

– Category-specific search requests (e.g. Books, Music, Software)

– RSS feed support with advanced download filters (incl. regex)

– Supports magnet links, Distributed hash table (DHT), peer exchange protocol (PEX), local peer discovery (LSD), private torrents, encrypted connections, and more.

– Remote control through Web user interface, written with AJAX

– Sequential downloading (Download in order)

– Advanced control over torrents, trackers and peers

– Torrents queueing and prioritizing

– Torrent content selection and prioritizing

– Bandwidth scheduler

– Torrent creation tool

– IP Filtering (eMule&PeerGuardian format compatible)

– IPv6 compliant

– UPnP / NAT-PMP port forwarding support

– Support for 70 different languages

“Transmission BT is an open-source BitTorrent client with a simple and ad-free interface unlike other BT clients. It is designed for easy yet powerful use where it only takes a few clicks to configure advanced features such as directory monitoring, bad peer blocklists, global or single speed limit, web interface, and other functions. Furthermore, Transmission BT has the lowest memory footprint compared to other popular BT client.”

Transmission Features

– No Ads

– Uses fewer resources than other BT clients

– Native Mac, GTK+ and Qt GUI clients

– Daemon ideal for servers, embedded systems, and headless use

– All these can be remote controlled by Web and Terminal clients

– Local Peer Discovery

– Full encryption, DHT, µTP, PEX and Magnet Link support

Source : TerraMaster

