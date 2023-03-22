Tentsla Tent designed for Tesla electric cars

Tesla electric car owners who would like to adventure into the outdoors in style might be interested in a new tent specifically designed to be used with the Tesla range of electric vehicles. The aptly named Tentsla Tent is constructed from high quality, durable weather resistant fabric and features an inflatable structure. Covering the trunk and bumper, and with assistance of double layered fly and window fabrics, we’ve impressively diminished rain and bug access.

“As experienced campers ourselves, we can all agree the beautiful view of the surrounding wilderness will always be breathtaking. With a 180 degree view, through large windows, you can fully savor these moments, without the worry of rain and insects.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $599 or £489 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing Tentsla X1, a camping tent that brings glamping to a whole new level, specifically designed for Tesla owners. It’s like Elon Musk himself created a cozy little haven for you and your Tesla. No more cramped tents or waking up with a stiff neck from sleeping in uncomfortable car seats. Instead, you’ll enjoy all the comforts of home with a view that’s truly out of this world.”

Tentsla Tent

“Using high grade, efficient materials, we’ve crafted a tent that prioritizes comfort, security and ease. Expertly designed and tested, our tent is molded to the newly released ‘CAMP MODE’ in a Tesla. A Triple layered trunk connection helps maintain circulation, retaining air flow and temperature. Our tent design had fully considered the Tesla’s CAMP MODE so that we can feel more comfort from camping, especially our children.”

Assuming that the Tentsla Tent funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Tentsla Tent Tesla tent project watch the promotional video below.

“The time you have camping is precious and longed for weeks on end, so with our quick and easy 5 minute, pump assisted set up and deflation, the time remains yours. And don’t worry, our tent fits easily in a small tote bag, for effortless storage. Utilizing 210D Oxford, silver coated interior, and 410D Anti Slip coated floors, you stand at the ready against 3000 to 6000 milliliters of water pressure. And let the service life of the tent be as long as possible, reduce your camping costs, tents are the bulk of camping expenses”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Tesla tent, jump over to the official Tentsla Tent crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





