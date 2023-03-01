What’s the difference between a Tesla Supercharger and a Destination Charger

Tesla cars are some of the most popular electric vehicles available to buy today, there are a number of ways these can be charged with either a Tesla Supercharger or a Destination Charger, or another type of EV charger.

This guide is designed to explain the difference between a Tesla Destination Charger and a Tesla Supercharger, we will cover how they both work and which one is best to use depending on your journey and more.

What is a Tesla Supercharger

The Tesla Supercharger is the high-speed charging option for your tesla car. This charger is designed to charge your Tesla electric vehicle quickly and efficiently. Superchargers use DC power to charge your electric vehicles which is the quickest method of charging.

You will find superchargers located along popular roads like motorways and more, you can find these chargers in service stations along the motorway or highway and also in larger cities.

A supercharger is one of the quickest and most efficient methods of charging your electric vehicle, you can normally charge your EV to around 80 percent in just 40 to 45 minutes.

The most recent Tesla Supercharger is capable of a power output of 250 kW per hour, these are some of the fastest EV charging stations that are available today.

The price you will pay at the Tesla Supercharger may vary depending on the location of the device, these cost more in countries like the UK than they do in the UK.

If you are looking to charge your Tesla electric vehicle in the shortest amount of time then you should definitely look at the Supercharger.

What is a Tesla Destination Charger

A Tesla Destination Charger is a slightly different type of charger from a Supercharger. This charger is generally a wall-mounted charger and this will take longer than the Supercharger to charge your EV.

Tesla Destination Chargers can be found at a wide variety of places, like restaurants, hotels, car parks, and other places where you will be parked for a longer period of time.

These EV chargers are much slower at charging your EV than the superchargers as they use AC power instead of DC power.

Many hotels have Destination Chargers and they can be used to charge your Tesla EV overnight whilst you are staying at the hotel, it should be fully charged by the morning.

The cost of using these Tesla Destination Chargers will all depend on the location at where they are located. If you are staying at a hotel, then the price of the EV charging may be included in your overnight stay and parking.

What are the main differences between these two Tesla Chargers?

The main differences between the Tesla Supercharger and the Destination charger are the speed at which they charge your Tesla electric vehicle.

If you want a quick charge on your car then you should use a supercharger if you are looking to charge your vehicle overnight or for a few hours whilst at a restaurant or hotel then a Destination Charger will work well.

The cost of each of these chargers may vary as well, in general, the Superchargers can be the more expensive out of the two chargers to use as the Destination ones can be free at many locations.

We hope that you find this guide on the difference between Tesla Superchargers and Destination Chargers, useful, if you have any questions or comments, please let us know in the comments section below. You can find out more details about the various charging methods over at Tesla.

