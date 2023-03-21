Tennis players looking to upgrade their luggage might be interested in a new range of professional tennis bags created by ADV Tennis. The new Jetpack Collection offers a range of performance tennis bags redesigned specifically for tennis players and coaches by tennis players and coaches.

Capable of carrying up to 6 rackets if needed the backpack can carry everything you need from match essentials to food and drink and have been built to last and made to win say their creators. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $140 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates).

“A bag that works perfectly for tennis, the gym, the coffee shop, work, travel, and every day. No need to separate work from play-or carry multiple bags for every event in your day.

– Holds up to three regular or extended—size racquets

– Use the hidden racquet cape to protect your racquet(s)

– Or use the buckle zipper to position your racquet handles

– Built-in hook to lob up to a fence, locker hook, or bathroom hook

– Built-in cooler to stay hydrated and refreshed throughout the day

– Luggage-style opening for the roomy main compartment”

Professional tennis bags

Assuming that the ADV Tennis Jetpack funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the ADV Tennis Jetpack professional tennis bags project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the professional tennis bags, jump over to the official ADV Tennis Jetpack crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





