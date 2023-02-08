Twelve South BackPack for iMac and Studio Display launched

Twelve South has launched its latest Apple accessory, the Twelve South BackPack for iMac and Studio Display.

The new Twelve South BacjkPack is designed to work with the Apple Studio Display and also with the latest Apple iMac.

Designed exclusively for Apple Studio Display and the colorful iMac, the sleek aluminum BackPack shelf quickly and seamlessly attaches to the back of your iMac or Studio Display stand. Use BackPack to declutter your desk by storing & elevating portable hard drives and USB-C hubs behind your display, on top of this sturdy vented shelf. If your iMac or Studio Display faces co-workers or customers, use the matte white shelf to display artwork, awards, or a welcome sign. Tidy up your workspace with an accessory so integrated into the design of your device, it looks like it came with it.

The new Twelve South BackPack sits on the back of your 24-inch iMac or the 27-inch Apple Studio Display and it can be used to store a range of things like USB drives, USB Hubs, and more.

The new BackPack is now available to buy and it retails for $44.99, you can find out more information over at Twelve South at the link below.

Source Twelve South





