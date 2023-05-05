Parrot Pro camera phone teleprompter app

If you are searching for a quick and easy way to help make your presentations, YouTube videos and web conferences more professional. You may be interested in the latest camera teleprompter app and camera and laptop mounting system created by award-winning writer, director, and editor Josh Apter. Simply mount your phone to the lens of your camera to transform your system into a professional teleprompter for the fraction of the cost of others on the market. Early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $129 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The ALL NEW Parrot Pro is a patented, ultra-compact, rugged, simple to use Teleprompter that transforms any IOS, Android smartphone into storytelling powerhouse. Imitated but unequalled, our Patented design makes using a professional telepromopter intuitive and easy – you’ll be ready to roll in less than one minute! “

Camera teleprompter app

“Most professional teleprompters cost thousands of dollars and require tools & effort to set up – an expensive, time consuming headache that gets in the way of your creativity. The Parrot Pro uses the same 30R/70T beam splitter glass as teleprompters costing ten times as much. With a setup in under one minute, you’re ready to roll faster with technology that’s simple and intuitive.”

If the Parrot Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Parrot Pro phone teleprompter app project consider the promotional video below.

“The Parrot Pro Teleprompter empowers content creators. It helps them engage directly and personally with their audience. Used by everyone from home vloggers and professional videographers, to enterprise corporations and international news organizations, The Parrot Pro makes their creative work faster, easier and more accessible. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the phone teleprompter app, jump over to the official Parrot Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





