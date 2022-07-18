Tecno Spark 9 smartphone unveiled

Tecno Spark has launched a new Android smartphone, the Tecno Spark 9, and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display.

The display on the new Tecno Spark smartphones features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, it also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of three RAM and storage options.

The three different RAM and storage options include 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Tecno Spark 9 smartphone comes with Google’s Android 12 OS and the device features a range of cameras, these include two cameras on the rear and a single one on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calls, on the back, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a secondary camera. There is also a dual LED flash on the rear of the handset.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it will go on sale in India for the equivalent of $120, the handset will be available from Amazon on the 23rd of July.

Source GSM Arena

