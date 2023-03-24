Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone launches in India

The recently announced Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone has launched in India and the device is available to buy today with a special launch price of IONR 12,499 or about $150 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the handset comes with an IPS LCD display measuring 6.8 inches, boasting a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels., the display’s refresh rate is 90Hz.

The mobile processor powering the Tecno Spark 10 Pro is the MediaTek Helio G88. The device is available in two options for RAM and storage: 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. If you need some additional storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

There is a variety of cameras included with the phone, consisting of two cameras located on the back and a single camera on the front. On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, there are no details as yet on how many megapixels the second rear camera comes with. The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 18W charging and Android 13 and HiOS 12.6.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals