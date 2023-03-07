Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone launched

By

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

Tecno has announced its latest Android smartphone, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro and the handset comes with a 6.8 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor and the device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, there are no details as yet on how many megapixels the second rear camera comes with.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 18W charging.

The device will come with Android 13 and alos HiOS 12.6, it will be available in a choice of two colors, Pearl White and Starry Blac, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets