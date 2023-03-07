Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone launched

Tecno has announced its latest Android smartphone, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro and the handset comes with a 6.8 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The new Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 mobile processor and the device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion. The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, there are no details as yet on how many megapixels the second rear camera comes with.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 18W charging.

The device will come with Android 13 and alos HiOS 12.6, it will be available in a choice of two colors, Pearl White and Starry Blac, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals