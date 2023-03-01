Tecno Phantom V Fold folding smartphone launched

Tecno launched its first folding smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2023, the Tecno Phantom V Fold, and the handset comes with a 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2550 x 1080 pixels.

When the handset is unfolded it features a 7.85-inch display that comes with a resolution of 2296 x 2000 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ mobile processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512 GB of storage.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone has a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the device there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. On the cover of the handset, there is also a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

On the back of the handset, there is a three-camera setup, this includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

TECNO’s premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, today launched a new flagship smartphone, the PHANTOM V Fold, marking the brand’s emphatic entrance into the foldable device market. The phone delivers an immersive visual experience through an optimally sized flagship dual screen and an ultra-clear 5-lens photography system for unparalleled image-making. Launched during TECNO’s debut appearance at MWC Barcelona 2023, PHANTOM V Fold is the latest innovation from the brand as it continues to revolutionize the premium smartphone experience through outstanding technologies and exceptional performance.

The handset also comes with a 5000 mAH battery and it features 45W fast charging,the handset is launching in India first and then it should be headed to more countries.

