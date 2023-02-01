Tecno Pop 7 Pro smartphone unveiled

Tecno has launched a new Android smartphone, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro. The device comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display that features HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 mobile processor and the device comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion and the handset features a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro comes with Google's Android 12 OS and HIOS 12

The handset comes with a range of cameras there are two cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera for making video calls and taking selfies, on the back of the device there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, and there is also a secondary QVGA doeth sensor.

The handset will come in a choice of three colors grey, purple, or green and it will go on sale in Nigeria for NRN 64,000 which is about $140 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena





