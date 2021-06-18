Teach kids to code with the AI Vinu robot

Teachers and parents looking to teach kids to code may be interested in a new LCD coding robot called the AI Vinu which has launched via Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 130 backers with still 36 days remaining. The VINU robot aims to teach kids to code using a total of 180+ coding contents with 15 stages and 12 chapters joined by unique animation characters.

Early bird pledges are now available for the robot project from roughly $97 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates). If the AI VINU campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the AI VINU robot project checkout the promotional video below and learn how you can teach kids to code.

“AI VINU can be used broadly, from preschoolers to elementary and middle school students, featuring appealing elements that can’t be found in existing unplugged robots, including the built-in LCD, exclusive activity sheet, and 180+ contents. Unplugged refers to learning activities that improve computer-based scientific thinking without a computer, and AI VINU has been created to teach children to code under the conceptual motto of: “Let’s learn coding like a fun game- through VINU with no smartphones or PCs!””

“The 12 chapters feature game-style coding with various details, ranging from beginner-level contents such as putting pieces of Evely animation pictures together, to advanced contents such as placing “IF” conditional blocks by understanding left and right directions.

The chapters are divided into missions, allowing kids to feel like they’re leveling up in a game, and the coding results can also be reviewed and analyzed by themselves. The sense of achievement felt every time they clear a mission becomes the driving force, leading to a continued use of “VINU.””

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the robot designed to help teach kids to code, jump over to the official AI VINU crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals