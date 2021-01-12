TCL 20 5G smartphone unveiled at CES

TCL has announced some new Android devices at CES 2021, this included the new TCL 20 5G, the handset comes with a 6.67 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The 20 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor and it features 6GB of RAM, the device also comes with two storage options 128GB and 256GB.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot which takes up to a 256GB card, the device also features a 4500 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Thew TCL 20 5G is equipped with a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

You can find out more details about this new Android smartphone from TCL over at their website at the link below.

Source TCL

