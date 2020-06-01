TCL 10 Pro smartphone lands on EE

UK mobile carrier EE has announced that they are now offering the TCL 10 Pro smartphone on their network in the UK.

The handset is available on a range of contracts with the carrier starting at £35 a month with a £30 up front payment.

EE is the UK’s biggest and fastest 4G mobile network, offering superfast speeds in more places than any other operator. Great for streaming HDR10 videos on the go, the TCL 10 Pro’s curved AMOLED display is powered by NXTVISION technology for richer colours and an enhanced viewing experience. Customers can share their music with others by connecting up to four Bluetooth speakers or headphones through the TCL 10 Pro’s Super Bluetooth feature. Take great ‘Super Night Mode’ photos in any low light environment and enjoy the enhanced image quality.

With EE’s latest pay monthly plans, customers benefit from EE’s unparalleled Service Packs. With a Service Pack, customers can relax with an EE lifetime guarantee on their device. They will also be invited for an annual device MOT to keep devices performing at their best, plus £10 to spend on cases and screen protectors so they can keep that new phone feeling for longer.

You can find out more information about the new TCL 10 Pro smartphone over at EE at the link below.

Source EE

