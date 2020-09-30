Tactical knives made by Sniper Bladeworks

Outdoor enthusiasts, first responders, adventurers or soldiers searching for a tactical knife may be interested in the new range of tactical knives created by award-winning knifemaker Lance Abernathy. offering “unsurpassed quality, at unbeatable prices” the range of knives is now available to back via Kickstarter and consists of five different blades depending on your requirements..

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $115 or £90, offering a considerable discount of approximately % Savings % off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Sniper Bladeworks tactical knives Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Sniper Bladeworks tactical knives project view the promotional video below.

“Machine-crafted for precision and durability, all Sniper knives are forged out of our obsession with creating meticulously overbuilt knives. Crafted for everyday carry by operators, and loved by outdoors enthusiasts the world over, you won’t find higher quality or more durable knives at a better price. Every Sniper knife has been meticulously designed by award-winning knifemaker Lance Abernathy. Prior to shipping, each knife will be hand-inspected by our U.S. quality control team to ensure that it meets Lance’s stringent requirements. World Class Design. Expert Craftmanship. Precision Manufacturing.”

“From collectors to industry insiders, Sniper’s five-piece 2020 : Reload Collection is drawing the interest of knife enthusiasts and first-time buyers. All five of the knives in this exclusive collection combine hand-made craftsmanship with precision manufacturing. The result: a super high-end production knife with premium materials and Sniper’s classic overbuilt design.”

The 2020 : Reload Signature series of knives is exclusively available on Kickstarter and each model is limited to 555 pieces.”You will own a knife that is unique, signed, and individually-numbered.” For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Sniper Bladeworks tactical knives crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals