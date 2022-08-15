Improve your creativity with the Trexo tabletop camera dolly

Photographers looking for a small handy tabletop camera dolly may be interested in the Trexo Wheels. Now available at a 20% discount when using the code Summer20 the unique tabletop motion system allows you to add extra creativity to your product shots and videography. Complete with a companion smartphone application, you can control the path of the camera precisely to meet your requirements. Enabling you to carry out complicated camera movements for multi-scene shots.

Tabletop camera dolly

“Meet the World’s first table top dolly which makes route planning easy and fast using image processing technology! Using camera path mode, you can define several key points to create sophisticated camera movement with the help of integrated image processing technology. Use straight, curved segments or a combination of both for multi point paths just in seconds.”

“While you can perform circular movement around any object you want with Trexo Wheels, you can also easily perform 360 degrees product shots and videos using the Turntable kit. You can either use the Turntable kit on a flat surface or on a tripod which will give you the freedom to shoot wherever you want. Turntable kit comes with black and white base plates for different setups.”

Source : Trexoin

