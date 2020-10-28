T-Mobile TVision streaming service announced (Video)

T-Mobile has announced its new streaming service called TVision and it will launch in the USA on the 1st of November 2020.

The new service is made up of a range of options which include TVision Live, TVision VIBE and TVision Channels.

TVision is TV done right. Customers can cut the cord for as little as $10/month for entertainment channels or get live sports and news starting at just $40/month. It’s everything you love about cable and streaming services, minus the stuff you don’t, like clunky boxes, annual contracts and expensive bloated packages just to get the channels you really want. And, unlike other apps, TVision launches with a fleet of helpful humans in thousands of retail stores nationwide, online and on the phone, trained to help customers navigate the cord-cutting complexities that leave them bundle-bound. So you can cut the cord, cut the cost and cut the crap.

