T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G smartphone unveiled

T-Mobile is launching a new 5G smartphone on its network in the US, the T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G, the device is designed to be an affordable 5G handset.

The T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G comes with a 6.8 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution and a 20:5:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

There is also a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging and the handset comes with a range of cameras. On the front of the device there is a 16n megapixel camera which is designed for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup which includes one 16 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera.

The REVVL V+ 5G will be available from T-Mobile and Metro stores from the 12th of July and it will retail for $199.99. You can find out more details about the device at the link below.

When we say we’re just getting started, we mean it. Just three months after we launched the Great 5G Upgrade, we continue to tear down the barriers standing between you and a great 5G experience,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “REVVL smartphones have always been about giving people a no-compromises experience: great features at a great price. And REVVL V+ 5G sets a new bar for the industry.”

Source T-Mobile

