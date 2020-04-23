T-Mobile releases One UI 2.1 for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

T-Mobile has released Samsung’s One UI 2.1 software update for the Samsung Galaxy 10, the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e.
The update brings a range of new features to the three Galaxy S10 smartphones and it has been released as an over the air update.
Here is what is included in the update:
AR Emoji
- AR Emoji has been updated with improvements like a manual editing feature and enhanced facial expression recognition.
- As AR Emoji has been updated to a new version, all previously saved AR emojis will be deleted when you next open the AR Emoji app.
New Camera features
- Various menus, modes, and filters have been added, such as AR Zone, Single take, Pro video, My filters, Selfie tone, timelapse for night time, and a mode for recording videos with the front camera in FHD/UHD at 60 fps.
Gallery
- Similar images are now grouped together for a more organised viewing experience.
- A feature has been added that allows you to merge multiple different groups of albums into one group, or merge different groups and albums into one group.
- An improved search feature has been added to find pictures based on information such As the time or place pictures were taken.
- The Quick crop function has been added to enlarge and crop parts of high resolution images.
Samsung keyboard
- A multilingual translation feature has been added.
- A feature has been added for searching for Various items, such As emojis and stickers, at one time.
- A text undo/redo feature has been added. (Swipe two fingers left or right on the keyboard.)
- An icon to open Samsung Pass has been added.
Quick Share
- Files can now be quickly and easily shared with nearby Samsung devices using Quick Share.
Music Share
- Music Share now lets you share music with your friends using a Bluetooth audio device.
The update should be available for your T-Mobile Galaxy 10, the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e, you can check to see if it is available from the settings menu.
Source TMO News