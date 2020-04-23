T-Mobile releases One UI 2.1 for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

T-Mobile has released Samsung’s One UI 2.1 software update for the Samsung Galaxy 10, the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e.

The update brings a range of new features to the three Galaxy S10 smartphones and it has been released as an over the air update.

Here is what is included in the update:

AR Emoji

AR Emoji has been updated with improvements like a manual editing feature and enhanced facial expression recognition.

As AR Emoji has been updated to a new version, all previously saved AR emojis will be deleted when you next open the AR Emoji app.

New Camera features

Various menus, modes, and filters have been added, such as AR Zone, Single take, Pro video, My filters, Selfie tone, timelapse for night time, and a mode for recording videos with the front camera in FHD/UHD at 60 fps.

Gallery

Similar images are now grouped together for a more organised viewing experience.

A feature has been added that allows you to merge multiple different groups of albums into one group, or merge different groups and albums into one group.

An improved search feature has been added to find pictures based on information such As the time or place pictures were taken.

The Quick crop function has been added to enlarge and crop parts of high resolution images.

Samsung keyboard

A multilingual translation feature has been added.

A feature has been added for searching for Various items, such As emojis and stickers, at one time.

A text undo/redo feature has been added. (Swipe two fingers left or right on the keyboard.)

An icon to open Samsung Pass has been added.

Quick Share

Files can now be quickly and easily shared with nearby Samsung devices using Quick Share.

Music Share

Music Share now lets you share music with your friends using a Bluetooth audio device.

The update should be available for your T-Mobile Galaxy 10, the Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e, you can check to see if it is available from the settings menu.

Source TMO News

