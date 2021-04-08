T-Mobile is launching its 5G home internet in the US

T-Mobile has announced the launch of its 5G home internet service in the USA, the service will be available from $60 a month.

T-Mobile Home Internet launches today with more than 30 million households eligible, making T-Mobile one of the largest broadband providers in the entire country by service area — on its first day of service. That’s already more homes than Verizon hopes to cover by the end of 2023.

The issue of affordable, reliable broadband is particularly acute in rural America, where a quarter of all households don’t have access to ANY high-speed broadband. And nearly 40 percent of households that do have access live in areas with only one provider, which means no competition. That’s why T-Mobile made sure nearly 10 million of the households eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet today are in rural America, with plans to continue to expand access.

You can find out more details about the new T-Mobile home internet service over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source T-Mobile, The Verge

