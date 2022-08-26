T-Mobile and SpaceX launch new partnership

T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new partnership to bring 5G connectivity to more areas in the USA, with new plans for the SpaceX Starlink Satellites.

The two companies are looking to bring 5G coverages to areas in the US where it is not available at the moment.

“We’ve always thought differently about what it means to keep customers connected, and that’s why we’re working with the best to deliver coverage above and beyond anything customers have ever seen before,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “More than just a groundbreaking alliance, this represents two industry-shaking innovators challenging the old ways of doing things to create something entirely new that will further connect customers and scare competitors.”

“The important thing about this is that it means there are no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone,” said SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk. “We’re incredibly excited to do this with T-Mobile.”

To provide this service, the companies will create a new network, broadcast from Starlink’s satellites using T-Mobile’s mid-band spectrum nationwide. This true satellite-to-cellular service will provide nearly complete coverage almost anywhere a customer can see the sky.

You can find out more information about this new partnership between T-Mobile and SpaceX over at the T-mobile website at the link below.

Source T-Mobile

