T-FORCE gaming SSDs G70, G70 PRO, G50 and G50 PRO

Team Group’s has this week announced its latest offerings to the gaming community in the form of a new series of solid-state drives (SSDs). The T-FORCE gaming SSDs, including the G70, G70 PRO, G50, and G50 PRO models, are the new allies in your quest for an unparalleled gaming experience, says Team Group.

At the heart of these SSDs lies the advanced PCIe Gen 4×4 interface, a technology that’s all about speed. It’s the kind of speed that slashes load times, making them almost imperceptible, and it’s the kind of speed that lets you dive into your games faster than ever before. The inclusion of InnoGrit controllers takes this a step further, ensuring that this blistering pace doesn’t come at the cost of reliability. Your data is precious, and these SSDs are built to protect it, letting you focus on the game without worrying about the safety of your saved progress.

Gaming SSDs

Despite their sleek, compact M.2-2280 size, these SSDs pack a punch. Team Group’s commitment to pushing the boundaries is evident in their patented graphene heat sinks. These aren’t just for show; they’re a critical component that helps dissipate heat, ensuring that your SSD maintains its top performance even when you’re hours deep into your favorite game. And for those who like to push their gear to the limit, the G70 PRO model comes with an extra layer of armor—an aluminum alloy heatsink that provides even more cooling power.

Console gamers, particularly those with a PlayStation 5, have reason to celebrate as well. These SSDs are ready to slot into the PS5’s expansion bay, bridging the gap between PC and console gaming performance. It’s a significant step forward, bringing high-speed storage solutions to a wider audience.

G70 and G70 PRO SSDs

When it comes to performance, the numbers speak for themselves. The G70 and G70 PRO models deliver read speeds of up to 7000 MB/s, while the G50 and G50 PRO models are hot on their heels with speeds of up to 5000 MB/s. These aren’t just incremental improvements; they’re the kind of leap forward that translates to noticeably faster system startups, game loads, and smoother in-game experiences.

But speed isn’t the only factor that defines these SSDs. They also employ SLC cache technology, with the PRO models getting an additional boost from DRAM caching. This not only gives you ample storage space but also ensures that the SSDs use their memory as efficiently as possible, staying quick and responsive under any load.

To help you keep your SSD in top shape, Team Group provides a proprietary S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software. This handy tool lets you perform performance tests and monitor various health indicators of your SSD. It’s like having a personal doctor for your SSD, ensuring it stays fit and performs at its best for as long as possible.

And when it comes to getting your hands on one of these SSDs, convenience is key. They’ll be available on Amazon’s North American store by the end of December, so upgrading your gaming setup can be as easy as a few clicks.

Team Group’s T-FORCE gaming SSDs are more than just storage devices; they’re a testament to the company’s dedication to the gaming community. With cutting-edge features like the PCIe Gen 4×4 interface, InnoGrit controllers, and advanced cooling solutions, these SSDs are engineered to keep you ahead of the game.

To stay updated on these and other developments, keep an eye on Team Group’s official website and their social media channels.



