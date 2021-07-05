Synology DiskStation Manager 7 officially launches

Synology has now officially launched their new DiskStation Manager 7 NAS data management software after over seven months of public testing. The latest release focuses on further enhancing the utilities security, system management capabilities, and improving data collaboration. Offering a “large step forward for Synology’s NAS and SAN product lines” to Synology customers. Synology DiskStation Manager 7 is now available to download and install on your network attached storage (NAS) and is available from the official Synology website by following the link below. DSM 7.0 is available today for Synology J, Value, and Plus series devices, and updates for all other series will be rolled out in the upcoming months says Synology.

Features of the Synology DiskStation Manager 7 NAS operating system include a new fresh design with improved performance and safeguards together with, increased cloud hosted performance monitoring and early warning system. Advanced filtering and folder management, as well as powerful domain system and authentication solutions with the ability to manage iSCSI and Fibre Channel SAN.

Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest features and DiskStation Manager 7 utility. “Device maintenance shouldn’t be a chore. DSM 7.0 not only makes it easy to keep your devices in tip-top shape, but comes packed with performance improvements.” Synology also offers its Active Insight technology that allows you to manage Synology NAS across locations with a performance monitoring and automated warning system hosted in the cloud.

“A streamlined user experience, enhanced login security, flexible cloud storage, and system monitoring in the cloud meet better and faster storage technologies. DSM 7.0 features improvements across the board for the best Synology NAS experience yet.Easily create storage pools and solve problems with visualized relationships between storage pools, volumes, and SSD caches.Automatically replace a drive when it reaches critical or failing status. Seamlessly switch to a cloned drive after manually replacing a drive, without ever degrading the storage pool.Store all your Btrfs metadata in SSD cache to speed up file access and search, with lower SSD cache degradation risk thanks to higher SSD cache write-back speeds.Synology NAS across locations with a performance monitoring and automated warning system hosted in the cloud.”

Source : Synology

