Synology has launched a new entry-level 2-bay NAS storage solution powered by a Realtek RTD1296 64-bit 4-core 1.4 GHz processor and offering RAID 1 protection to avoid sudden drive failure. As you would expect the NAS requires no public cloud subscription fees and offers read and write speeds of 112MB/s.

The system comes equipped with 512 MB DDR4 and will support up to 32 TB (16 TB drive x 2) although capacity may vary by RAID types explains Synology and a maximum single volume size of 108 TB. The system measures 165 mm x 100 mm x 225.5 mm in size and is equipped with a 60 W power supply.

“The DS220j is an entry-level 2-bay NAS designed for home and personal users to store and share photos, videos, and documents. The private cloud solution is powered by the award-winning DiskStation Manager (DSM) OS, providing an intuitive user interface and safe data protection approaches for easy digital asset backups from computers and mobile devices at no additional cost.”

“Storage management is easy with Synology Hybrid RAID (SHR) technology. SHR is an automated RAID management system that allows you to easily create and expand storage volumes and migrate RAID types without requiring details on the RAID setup. SHR provides 1-disk redundancy to safeguard your data in case of drive failures.”

More information jump over to the official product page following the link below, the Synology DiskStation DS220j NAS will soon be available to purchase although no pricing has been released as yet.

Source : Synology

