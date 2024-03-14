SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada Closed Beta starts March 28 sign up now

Are you ready to dive into a thrilling new world where survival hinges on your bond with an AI? Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is offering a unique opportunity to step into the dystopian future of 2222 with their latest game, SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada. This isn’t just any shooter game; it’s an extraction shooter that requires you to work closely with an AI companion named Magus. Together, you’ll navigate a customizable mech, battling for resources and defending against threats in a raid-style environment.

Starting March 28 and running until April 1, the closed beta test (CBT) for SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada will be open on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. If you’re eager to get a glimpse of this perilous world, you can sign up for the CBT right now. The process to register is straightforward, and you’ll be informed about when and how you can get your access code.

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada – Closed Beta Testing (CBT)

As a player, you’ll become a CRADLECOFFIN Drifter, piloting a mech and forming a symbiotic relationship with Magus, your AI partner. This partnership is crucial as you traverse the hostile terrain, facing off against both AI enemies and human adversaries. The game allows you to tailor your mech to suit your fighting style, offering a variety of parts and weapons to choose from.

Applications – From March 4th to March 19th

Codes Deliveries – From March 25th to March 26th

Steam Preload – From March 25th at 01:00 AM CEST

Closed Beta Test – From March 28th at 00:00 CEST to April 01st at 09:00 AM CEST

Maintenance – From March 29th at 06:00 AM CEST to March 29th at 10:00 AM CEST

Storyline and World Setting

The setting of SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada is a post-apocalyptic Earth, where humanity is on the brink of extinction after a catastrophic event. Your task as a Drifter is to collect AO crystals, a rare and valuable resource, while fighting off mutated creatures and rival pilots. The game emphasizes the importance of strategic gameplay and resource management to outlast other players in the raid landscape.

The blend of PvP and PvE gameplay in SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada creates a dynamic and competitive atmosphere. You’ll need to balance the collection of AO crystals with the need to fend off attacks from the environment and other players. The CBT is an opportunity to test these game mechanics and experience the thrill of the game before its full release.

To participate in the CBT, you must register and be selected to receive an access code. This is your chance to immerse yourself in the world of SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada and contribute to the game’s development with your feedback. With its unique setting, engaging gameplay, and the promise of intense mech combat, SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada is poised to offer a fresh take on the extraction shooter genre.

This CBT for SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada is an exciting opportunity for players to explore the game’s innovative features and help refine it. The game’s dystopian theme and the combination of PvP and PvE elements promise an enthralling experience for fans of mech action and shooter games. Don’t miss out on this chance for early access – sign up for the CBT today and be one of the first to step into the world of SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada.



